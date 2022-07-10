DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $20.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.78.

DKNG stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

