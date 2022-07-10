DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $20.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.78.
DKNG stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.
About DraftKings (Get Rating)
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
