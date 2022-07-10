Duddell Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:DSAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Duddell Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:DSAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:DSAC opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,027,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 827,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,952,000. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 8.2% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,282,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

