Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DNB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,862,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,587.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,092,894 shares of company stock worth $112,211,251 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,839,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,738,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,034,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

