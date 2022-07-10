Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Public Storage by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Public Storage by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA stock opened at $315.83 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.99 and its 200 day moving average is $353.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.82.

Public Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.