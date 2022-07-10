Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.33 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 16,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 66,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day moving average is $139.02. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.