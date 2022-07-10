Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cerner by 78.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.