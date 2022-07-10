Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 154.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $221.11 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.