Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SSNC opened at $59.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

