Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 15,645 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,302,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $357.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

