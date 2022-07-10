Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,990 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

