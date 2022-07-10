DXdao Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. DXdao has a market cap of $19.01 million and approximately $18,496.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DXdao has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $385.47 or 0.01826396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00383250 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000371 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

