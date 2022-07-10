Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 471 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $415.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

