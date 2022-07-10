Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $107.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

