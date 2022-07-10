Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 233,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

