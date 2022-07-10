Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.40 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $657.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $748.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $621.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.47.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.