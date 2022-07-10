Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $3.06 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stryker by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 531,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $142,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $200.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $193.34 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

