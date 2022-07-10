Eads & Heald Wealth Management Raises Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Cerner by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cerner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth $622,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 126,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average of $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

