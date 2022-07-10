Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 227 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $127.16 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.