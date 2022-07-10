Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 554 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $56.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

