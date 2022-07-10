Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 65 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $164.95 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

