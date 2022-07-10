Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 787 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $249.32 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $189.79 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.02.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

