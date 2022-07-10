EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.90.

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 112.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 30,616 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at $2,303,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 54.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $155.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.07. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

