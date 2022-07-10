Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.94.

NYSE:ECL opened at $155.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

