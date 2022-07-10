Electroneum (ETN) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $50.75 million and $75,500.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000310 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,923,638,846 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.