Electroneum Trading Down 5.1% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $50.04 million and approximately $97,055.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,923,696,652 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

