Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$16.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.73. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$14.73.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$260.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

