Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC EDVGF remained flat at $$4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. Endeavour Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13.

About Endeavour Group

Endeavour Group Limited engages in the drinks retail and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates retail drinks network across Dan Murphy's and BWS stores, and a portfolio of licensed hospitality venues. Endeavour Group Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Surry Hills, Australia.

