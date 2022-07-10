Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Endeavour Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $443.07.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $28.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

