Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.91 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $25.91 million and approximately $180,515.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00091940 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00017056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00250675 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 54,142,253 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

