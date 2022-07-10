Energy Web Token (EWT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $998,968.00

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00011697 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $73.12 million and approximately $998,968.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

