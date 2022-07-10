Enjin Coin (ENJ) Hits Market Cap of $485.32 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $485.32 million and $58.08 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,399,956 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

