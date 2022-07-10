Epiq Partners LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Epiq Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.35. 1,939,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,754. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

