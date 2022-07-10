Epiq Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 32.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 56.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 392.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock remained flat at $$46.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,189,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,157. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $60.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

