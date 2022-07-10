Epiq Partners LLC Lowers Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Epiq Partners LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,820 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,902,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 588,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,601,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 395,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,078,000.

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $49.02. 76,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,907. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96.

