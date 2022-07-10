Epiq Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.87. 686,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,735. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

