EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raised to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.70.

EPR Properties stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 218.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in EPR Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in EPR Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

