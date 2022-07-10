Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Equifax stock opened at $190.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Equifax has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Equifax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Equifax by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

