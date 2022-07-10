Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Increased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.60.

EQIX traded down $10.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $650.52. 317,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,241. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $710.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

