Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Russel Metals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) – Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RUS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.39.

RUS stock opened at C$25.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.56. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$24.41 and a 52 week high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.23%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

