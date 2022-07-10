Ergo Price Down 5.6% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00008507 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $58.03 million and approximately $250,955.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,309.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,184.67 or 0.05559389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00026790 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00255091 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.78 or 0.00585578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00072583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.56 or 0.00514129 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

