Evercore ISI Cuts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $59.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.09.

NYSE AFL opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

