Evercore ISI Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $280.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.98.

META opened at $170.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.68. The firm has a market cap of $462.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

