Evercore ISI Trims Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Target Price to $5.00

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Grab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.04 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Grab will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,150,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

