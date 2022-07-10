Evercore ISI Trims Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Target Price to $72.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.24.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

