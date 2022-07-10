EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EVgo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.35.
EVGO opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. EVgo has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $19.59.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in EVgo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
About EVgo (Get Rating)
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
