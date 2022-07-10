EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EVgo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.35.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVGO opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. EVgo has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in EVgo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.