Exeter Financial LLC Buys 332 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,120 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $40.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54.

