Exeter Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Aflac comprises about 2.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Aflac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

