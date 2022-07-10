Exeter Financial LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.2% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.78 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

