Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 606.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

