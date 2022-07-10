Exeter Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.28. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

